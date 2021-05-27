Future Market Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.62 crore, down 31.19% Y-o-Y
May 27, 2021 / 09:28 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Future Market Networks are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.62 crore in March 2021 down 31.19% from Rs. 29.96 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.57 crore in March 2021 down 337.9% from Rs. 3.60 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.97 crore in March 2021 down 122.27% from Rs. 22.32 crore in March 2020.
Future Market shares closed at 14.50 on May 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given -18.54% returns over the last 6 months and -3.65% over the last 12 months.
|Future Market Networks
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.62
|16.21
|29.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.62
|16.21
|29.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.45
|1.18
|1.57
|Depreciation
|4.71
|8.64
|13.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|25.41
|7.23
|17.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-10.97
|-0.84
|-3.22
|Other Income
|1.29
|1.54
|11.71
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.68
|0.70
|8.49
|Interest
|3.90
|4.19
|5.26
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.58
|-3.49
|3.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.58
|-3.49
|3.24
|Tax
|-5.01
|-0.17
|-0.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.57
|-3.32
|3.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.57
|-3.32
|3.60
|Equity Share Capital
|57.54
|57.54
|57.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.49
|-0.58
|0.62
|Diluted EPS
|-1.49
|-0.58
|0.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.49
|-0.58
|0.62
|Diluted EPS
|-1.49
|-0.58
|0.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited