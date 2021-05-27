Future Market Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.62 crore, down 31.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.62 crore in March 2021 down 31.19% from Rs. 29.96 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.57 crore in March 2021 down 337.9% from Rs. 3.60 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.97 crore in March 2021 down 122.27% from Rs. 22.32 crore in March 2020.

Future Market shares closed at 14.50 on May 26, 2021 (NSE) and has given -18.54% returns over the last 6 months and -3.65% over the last 12 months.