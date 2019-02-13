Five X Tradecom Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore, up 28.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.33 crore in December 2018 up 28.99% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2018 down 255.51% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2018 down 252.17% from Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2017.

Five X Tradecom shares closed at 0.63 on February 12, 2019 (BSE) and has given 57.50% returns over the last 6 months and -25.88% over the last 12 months.