FINO Payments Standalone September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3.61 crore, up 29.86% Y-o-Y

November 19, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for FINO Payments are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3.61 crore in September 2021 up 29.86% from Rs. 2.78 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.89 crore in September 2021 up 3.54% from Rs. 7.62 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 7.89 crore in September 2021 up 3.54% from Rs. 7.62 crore in September 2020.

FINO Payments EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.58 in September 2020.

FINO Payments shares closed at 509.75 on November 17, 2021 (BSE)

FINO Payments
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'21Jun'21
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills--0.01
(b) Income on Investment5.584.64
(c) Int. on balances With RBI1.461.40
(d) Others--0.01
Other Income235.11200.18
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended3.433.06
Employees Cost32.9433.38
Other Expenses197.89166.67
Depreciation----
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies7.893.13
Provisions And Contingencies----
Exceptional Items----
P/L Before Tax7.893.13
Tax----
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.893.13
Prior Year Adjustments----
Extra Ordinary Items----
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.893.13
Equity Share Capital78.0244.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.----
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I----
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II----
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.010.40
Diluted EPS1.010.40
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.010.40
Diluted EPS1.010.40
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA----
ii) Net NPA----
i) % of Gross NPA----
ii) % of Net NPA----
Return on Assets %0.710.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)----
Share Holding (%)----
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 19, 2021 09:22 am

