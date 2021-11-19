FINO Payments Standalone September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3.61 crore, up 29.86% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 3.61 crore in September 2021 up 29.86% from Rs. 2.78 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.89 crore in September 2021 up 3.54% from Rs. 7.62 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 7.89 crore in September 2021 up 3.54% from Rs. 7.62 crore in September 2020.

FINO Payments EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.58 in September 2020.

FINO Payments shares closed at 509.75 on November 17, 2021 (BSE)