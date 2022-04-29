Fineotex Chem Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 70.62 crore, up 47.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 70.62 crore in March 2022 up 47.23% from Rs. 47.96 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.82 crore in March 2022 up 18.98% from Rs. 9.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.10 crore in March 2022 up 9.81% from Rs. 11.93 crore in March 2021.

Fineotex Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.82 in March 2021.

Fineotex Chem shares closed at 206.90 on April 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given 75.56% returns over the last 6 months and 184.59% over the last 12 months.