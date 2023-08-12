Fert and Chem Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,232.57 crore, down 4.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,232.57 crore in June 2023 down 4.63% from Rs. 1,292.37 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 71.81 crore in June 2023 down 47.58% from Rs. 136.99 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 191.83 crore in June 2023 down 6.63% from Rs. 205.45 crore in June 2022.

Fert and Chem EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.11 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.12 in June 2022.

Fert and Chem shares closed at 453.45 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 74.47% returns over the last 6 months and 286.90% over the last 12 months.