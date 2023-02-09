English
    Earnings

    Faze Three Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 38.93 crore, down 6.64% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 08:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Faze Three Autofab are:Net Sales at Rs 38.93 crore in December 2022 down 6.64% from Rs. 41.70 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2022 down 83.85% from Rs. 3.84 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.66 crore in December 2022 down 51.07% from Rs. 7.48 crore in December 2021.
    Faze Three Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.58 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.58 in December 2021.Faze Three Auto shares closed at 82.10 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -17.94% returns over the last 6 months and -29.62% over the last 12 months.
    Faze Three Autofab
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations38.9339.3441.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations38.9339.3441.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials22.7521.0329.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.77-1.55-8.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.023.552.61
    Depreciation1.311.301.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.4612.2410.57
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.162.776.08
    Other Income0.190.20--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.352.976.08
    Interest0.910.711.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.442.264.95
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.442.264.95
    Tax0.821.221.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.621.043.84
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.621.043.84
    Equity Share Capital10.7210.7210.72
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.580.973.58
    Diluted EPS0.580.973.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.580.973.58
    Diluted EPS0.580.973.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited