Essel Propack Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 196.99 crore, down 8.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 196.99 crore in June 2019 down 8.54% from Rs. 215.39 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.67 crore in June 2019 down 21.38% from Rs. 18.66 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 40.14 crore in June 2019 down 21.2% from Rs. 50.94 crore in June 2018.

Essel Propack EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.47 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.59 in June 2018.

Essel Propack shares closed at 119.75 on August 09, 2019 (NSE) and has given 11.86% returns over the last 6 months and 7.98% over the last 12 months.