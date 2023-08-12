Eros Intl Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.86 crore, down 71.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.86 crore in June 2023 down 71.75% from Rs. 20.74 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 81.38 crore in June 2023 down 188.99% from Rs. 28.16 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 70.35 crore in June 2023 down 460.11% from Rs. 12.56 crore in June 2022.

Eros Intl shares closed at 20.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.08% returns over the last 6 months and -15.79% over the last 12 months.