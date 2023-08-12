English
    Eros Intl Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.86 crore, down 71.75% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Eros International Media are:

    Net Sales at Rs 5.86 crore in June 2023 down 71.75% from Rs. 20.74 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 81.38 crore in June 2023 down 188.99% from Rs. 28.16 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 70.35 crore in June 2023 down 460.11% from Rs. 12.56 crore in June 2022.

    Eros Intl shares closed at 20.00 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -29.08% returns over the last 6 months and -15.79% over the last 12 months.

    Eros International Media
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations5.86384.5920.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations5.86384.5920.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.94267.51--
    Purchase of Traded Goods----18.65
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks---0.10-0.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.126.897.12
    Depreciation0.410.720.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses58.4492.0825.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-74.0517.49-30.56
    Other Income3.29-6.3117.46
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-70.7611.18-13.10
    Interest10.6219.5015.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-81.38-8.32-28.16
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-81.38-8.32-28.16
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-81.38-8.32-28.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-81.38-8.32-28.16
    Equity Share Capital95.9195.9195.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.49-0.85-2.94
    Diluted EPS-8.49-0.85-2.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-8.49-0.85-2.94
    Diluted EPS-8.49-0.85-2.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 12, 2023 08:44 am

