English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Elgi Equipments Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 399.18 crore, down 3.62% Y-o-Y

    August 12, 2023 / 10:13 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Elgi Equipments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 399.18 crore in June 2023 down 3.62% from Rs. 414.15 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.06 crore in June 2023 up 50.52% from Rs. 44.55 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.57 crore in June 2023 up 43.04% from Rs. 68.91 crore in June 2022.

    Elgi Equipments EPS has increased to Rs. 2.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.41 in June 2022.

    Elgi Equipments shares closed at 506.30 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.81% returns over the last 6 months and 13.70% over the last 12 months.

    Elgi Equipments
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations399.18456.07414.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations399.18456.07414.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials185.26193.38216.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods38.8838.2141.13
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-19.2214.21-11.26
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost53.1749.3048.72
    Depreciation8.539.789.24
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses60.3864.5665.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.1986.6344.46
    Other Income17.8520.7915.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax90.04107.4259.67
    Interest0.711.470.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax89.33105.9459.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax89.33105.9459.28
    Tax22.2725.3114.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities67.0680.6344.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period67.0680.6344.55
    Equity Share Capital31.6931.6931.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.122.551.41
    Diluted EPS2.122.551.41
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.122.551.41
    Diluted EPS2.122.551.41
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Compressors #Earnings First-Cut #Elgi Equipments #Results
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 09:33 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!