Elgi Equipments Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 399.18 crore, down 3.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 399.18 crore in June 2023 down 3.62% from Rs. 414.15 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.06 crore in June 2023 up 50.52% from Rs. 44.55 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 98.57 crore in June 2023 up 43.04% from Rs. 68.91 crore in June 2022.

Elgi Equipments EPS has increased to Rs. 2.12 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.41 in June 2022.

Elgi Equipments shares closed at 506.30 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.81% returns over the last 6 months and 13.70% over the last 12 months.