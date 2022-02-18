Dhanada Corp Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore, up 53.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore in December 2021 up 53.58% from Rs. 1.30 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2021 down 4.31% from Rs. 0.88 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021 up 37.14% from Rs. 0.35 crore in December 2020.

Dhanada Corp shares closed at 6.53 on February 14, 2022 (BSE)