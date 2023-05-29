English
    Deccan Cements Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 195.94 crore, up 5.24% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Deccan Cements are:

    Net Sales at Rs 195.94 crore in March 2023 up 5.24% from Rs. 186.19 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.90 crore in March 2023 up 4938.24% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.66 crore in March 2023 down 14.58% from Rs. 27.70 crore in March 2022.

    Deccan Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 7.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2022.

    Deccan Cements shares closed at 461.80 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.29% returns over the last 6 months and 0.26% over the last 12 months.

    Deccan Cements
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations195.94211.13186.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations195.94211.13186.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.6423.5818.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.44-7.947.76
    Power & Fuel67.59--58.30
    Employees Cost8.358.467.27
    Depreciation6.786.896.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses78.27161.9870.73
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.7418.1617.69
    Other Income3.141.683.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.8819.8321.27
    Interest3.503.302.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.3816.5318.56
    Exceptional Items-----18.64
    P/L Before Tax13.3816.53-0.08
    Tax3.484.38-0.27
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.9012.160.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.9012.160.20
    Equity Share Capital7.007.007.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.068.680.14
    Diluted EPS7.068.680.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.068.680.14
    Diluted EPS7.068.680.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Cement - Mini #Deccan Cements #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 09:25 am