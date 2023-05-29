Deccan Cements Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 195.94 crore, up 5.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 195.94 crore in March 2023 up 5.24% from Rs. 186.19 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.90 crore in March 2023 up 4938.24% from Rs. 0.20 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.66 crore in March 2023 down 14.58% from Rs. 27.70 crore in March 2022.

Deccan Cements EPS has increased to Rs. 7.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2022.

Deccan Cements shares closed at 461.80 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -6.29% returns over the last 6 months and 0.26% over the last 12 months.