DCB Bank Standalone September 2021 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 323.31 crore, down 3.17% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 323.31 crore in September 2021 down 3.17% from Rs. 333.91 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 64.94 crore in September 2021 down 21.08% from Rs. 82.29 crore in September 2020.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 175.13 crore in September 2021 down 22.1% from Rs. 224.81 crore in September 2020.

DCB Bank EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.09 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.65 in September 2020.

DCB Bank shares closed at 101.55 on November 08, 2021 (NSE) and has given 9.55% returns over the last 6 months and 14.23% over the last 12 months.