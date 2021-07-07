Cupid Trades Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021 up 91.53% from Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2021 up 91.63% from Rs. 2.15 crore in March 2020.

Cupid Trades shares closed at 16.30 on January 06, 2015 (BSE)