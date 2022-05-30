Creative Eye Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore, down 20% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.44 crore in March 2022 down 20% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2022 up 77.56% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2022 up 90.48% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2021.

Creative Eye shares closed at 3.90 on May 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.33% returns over the last 6 months and 44.44% over the last 12 months.