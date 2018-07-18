App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 09:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

Corporate Roundup: Mastek posts 53% jump in Q1 net profit at Rs 22.5 cr

Its consolidated income from operations was up by 31.5 percent to Rs 244 crore in April-June 2018 quarter as against Rs 185.6 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
IT firm Mastek today reported a 53.2 percent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 22.5 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2018. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 14.7 crore in the corresponding year-ago period, Mastek said in a BSE filing.

Its consolidated income from operations was up by 31.5 percent to Rs 244 crore in April-June 2018 quarter as against Rs 185.6 crore in the year-ago period.

At the end of June 2018, Mastek had a total of 2,097 employees, of which 1,353 were based in India while the remaining are located at various onsite locations.

"Q1 FY'19 results were in line with our expectations and reflect the process improvements we have made over the past two years. We continue to focus on executing our Vision 2020 strategy," Mastek Group CEO John Owen said.

First Published on Jul 18, 2018 09:50 pm

