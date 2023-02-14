English
    CMI Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore, down 87.21% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:45 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CMI are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore in December 2022 down 87.21% from Rs. 14.85 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.99 crore in December 2022 up 37.87% from Rs. 11.25 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2022 down 174.4% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.

    CMI shares closed at 17.15 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.39% returns over the last 6 months and -56.03% over the last 12 months.

    CMI
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.902.3914.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.902.3914.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.870.5514.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.812.06-0.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.330.371.09
    Depreciation2.282.292.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.340.791.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.74-3.66-4.38
    Other Income0.020.100.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.71-3.55-3.83
    Interest3.5410.4411.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.25-13.99-15.25
    Exceptional Items0.003.73-0.02
    P/L Before Tax-9.25-10.26-15.27
    Tax-2.26-2.87-4.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.99-7.38-11.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.99-7.38-11.25
    Equity Share Capital16.0316.0316.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.36-4.61-7.02
    Diluted EPS-4.36-4.61-7.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.36-4.61-7.02
    Diluted EPS-4.36-4.61-7.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

