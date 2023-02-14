CMI Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore, down 87.21% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CMI are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore in December 2022 down 87.21% from Rs. 14.85 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.99 crore in December 2022 up 37.87% from Rs. 11.25 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2022 down 174.4% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.
CMI shares closed at 17.15 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.39% returns over the last 6 months and -56.03% over the last 12 months.
|CMI
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.90
|2.39
|14.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.90
|2.39
|14.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.87
|0.55
|14.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.05
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.81
|2.06
|-0.58
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.33
|0.37
|1.09
|Depreciation
|2.28
|2.29
|2.58
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.34
|0.79
|1.64
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.74
|-3.66
|-4.38
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.10
|0.55
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.71
|-3.55
|-3.83
|Interest
|3.54
|10.44
|11.43
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-9.25
|-13.99
|-15.25
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|3.73
|-0.02
|P/L Before Tax
|-9.25
|-10.26
|-15.27
|Tax
|-2.26
|-2.87
|-4.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.99
|-7.38
|-11.25
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.99
|-7.38
|-11.25
|Equity Share Capital
|16.03
|16.03
|16.03
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.36
|-4.61
|-7.02
|Diluted EPS
|-4.36
|-4.61
|-7.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.36
|-4.61
|-7.02
|Diluted EPS
|-4.36
|-4.61
|-7.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited