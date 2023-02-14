CMI Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore, down 87.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.90 crore in December 2022 down 87.21% from Rs. 14.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.99 crore in December 2022 up 37.87% from Rs. 11.25 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2022 down 174.4% from Rs. 1.25 crore in December 2021.

CMI shares closed at 17.15 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -28.39% returns over the last 6 months and -56.03% over the last 12 months.