    CLSA has 'buy' rating on Adani Ports, raises target price to Rs 790

    As the group concerns recede, the company's focus on its core business is set to return. The company has provided guidance for double-digit growth in its EBITDA for the fiscal years 2022 to 2024, CLSA has said

    Moneycontrol News
    April 18, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST
    The company now has 14 ports in India.

    Adani Ports recently announced acquisition of the Karaikal port in Puducherry.

     
     
    Brokerage firm CLSA has given a "buy" rating on Adani Ports and SEZ and raised the target price to Rs 790 from Rs 700, CNBC TV18 reported.

    The Adani group company has adjusted its ambitious capital expenditure plans for fiscal years 2022 to 2025 and is now concentrating on reducing its net debt/EBITDA ratio to 2.5x, the business channel cited CLSA as saying.

    As the group concerns recede, the company's focus on its core business is set to return. The company has provided guidance for double-digit growth in its EBITDA for the fiscal years 2022 to 2024, the report said.

    Goldman Sachs recently reaffirmed its "buy" rating on Adani Port, with a target price of Rs 810. This target price suggests a 25 percent increase from the current market price. Similarly, Morgan Stanley has an "overweight" stance on the company's stock and has set a target price of Rs 690.

    Last week, Adani Ports and SEZ announced its acquisition of the financially distressed Karaikal port in Puducherry for Rs1,485 crore, strengthening its presence on the east coast.

    This acquisition brings Adani's portfolio to a total of 14 ports in the country. The acquisition was approved by the Chennai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal on April 3.

    Over the past three years, APSEZ has also acquired Krishnapatnam and Gangavaram ports in Andhra Pradesh on the East coast, in addition to running ports and terminals in Dhamra, Kattupalli, Ennore, and Visakhapatnam.

