    Cipla's Q4 net profit surges 45% on year to Rs 525.65 crore, lags estimate

    Cipla 's Q4 revenue was largely in-line with the Street's expectations of Rs 5,744.42 crore.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 12, 2023 / 03:14 PM IST
    Pharmaceutical company Cipla recorded a consolidated net profit of Rs 525.65 crore for the January-March period, 45.3 percent higher than Rs 362.07 crore in the year-ago period.

    With this, the drugmaker's net profit for the period lagged estimate of Rs 723.4 crore, as per a poll of brokerages conducted by Moneycontrol.

    Revenue also grew 9.1 percent on year to Rs 5,739.30 crore,  from Rs 5,260.33 crore seen in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.  Notably, revenue was also largely in-line with the Street's verdict of Rs 5,744.42 crore.

    (This is  developing story and will be updated shortly)

