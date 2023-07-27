Cipla Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6,328.89 crore, up 17.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6,328.89 crore in June 2023 up 17.74% from Rs. 5,375.19 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 995.70 crore in June 2023 up 45.06% from Rs. 686.40 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,630.20 crore in June 2023 up 30.75% from Rs. 1,246.78 crore in June 2022.

Cipla EPS has increased to Rs. 12.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 8.51 in June 2022.

Cipla shares closed at 1,068.50 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 2.03% returns over the last 6 months and 11.80% over the last 12 months.