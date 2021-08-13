CIL Nova Petro Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 58.02 crore, up 3911.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for CIL Nova Petrochemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 58.02 crore in June 2021 up 3911.44% from Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.65 crore in June 2021 up 232.33% from Rs. 2.00 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.88 crore in June 2021 up 2052% from Rs. 0.25 crore in June 2020.

CIL Nova Petro EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.74 in June 2020.

CIL Nova Petro shares closed at 27.20 on August 12, 2021 (BSE)