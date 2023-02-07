English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Chaman Lal Seti Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 353.89 crore, up 61.67% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 08:36 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Chaman Lal Setia Exports are:

    Net Sales at Rs 353.89 crore in December 2022 up 61.67% from Rs. 218.89 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.46 crore in December 2022 up 134.43% from Rs. 15.98 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.38 crore in December 2022 up 119.58% from Rs. 24.31 crore in December 2021.

    Chaman Lal Setia Exports
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations353.89266.46218.89
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations353.89266.46218.89
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials37.713.1131.12
    Purchase of Traded Goods453.68146.13305.20
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-228.6345.58-184.83
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.193.353.05
    Depreciation1.311.061.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.5942.2142.01
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.0425.0221.26
    Other Income2.022.631.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax52.0727.6523.22
    Interest1.931.341.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax50.1326.3121.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax50.1326.3121.43
    Tax12.676.115.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.4620.2015.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.4620.2015.98
    Equity Share Capital10.3510.3510.35
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.233.903.09
    Diluted EPS7.233.903.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.233.903.09
    Diluted EPS7.233.903.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited