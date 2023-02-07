Chaman Lal Seti Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 353.89 crore, up 61.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 353.89 crore in December 2022 up 61.67% from Rs. 218.89 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.46 crore in December 2022 up 134.43% from Rs. 15.98 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.38 crore in December 2022 up 119.58% from Rs. 24.31 crore in December 2021.

Chaman Lal Seti EPS has increased to Rs. 7.23 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.09 in December 2021.

