CG-Vak Software Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 9.12 crore, up 20.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.12 crore in September 2021 up 20.91% from Rs. 7.55 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.24 crore in September 2021 up 39.43% from Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.30 crore in September 2021 up 30.43% from Rs. 2.53 crore in September 2020.

CG-Vak Software EPS has increased to Rs. 4.40 in September 2021 from Rs. 3.19 in September 2020.

CG-Vak Software shares closed at 186.25 on November 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 102.45% returns over the last 6 months and 159.04% over the last 12 months.