    Century Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,168.20 crore, up 9.72% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Century Textiles and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,168.20 crore in December 2022 up 9.72% from Rs. 1,064.75 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.52 crore in December 2022 down 15.55% from Rs. 38.51 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.35 crore in December 2022 down 3.77% from Rs. 136.49 crore in December 2021.

    Century Textiles and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,149.461,209.441,064.75
    Other Operating Income18.7421.75--
    Total Income From Operations1,168.201,231.191,064.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials709.85652.30608.26
    Purchase of Traded Goods30.602.9241.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-45.640.32-27.18
    Power & Fuel166.24191.92--
    Employees Cost69.8067.6769.43
    Depreciation55.9455.9158.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses119.81107.88246.94
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.60152.2767.10
    Other Income13.8116.6811.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax75.41168.9578.24
    Interest23.3522.9318.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax52.06146.0260.02
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax52.06146.0260.02
    Tax19.5450.1221.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities32.5295.9038.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period32.5295.9038.51
    Equity Share Capital111.69111.69111.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.918.593.45
    Diluted EPS2.918.593.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.918.593.45
    Diluted EPS2.918.593.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited