Century Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,168.20 crore, up 9.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,168.20 crore in December 2022 up 9.72% from Rs. 1,064.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.52 crore in December 2022 down 15.55% from Rs. 38.51 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.35 crore in December 2022 down 3.77% from Rs. 136.49 crore in December 2021.

Century EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.91 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.45 in December 2021.

Read More