    Centum Electron Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 104.58 crore, up 27.86% Y-o-Y

    November 10, 2022 / 02:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Centum Electronics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 104.58 crore in September 2022 up 27.86% from Rs. 81.80 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.48 crore in September 2022 down 203.51% from Rs. 2.39 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.36 crore in September 2022 down 58.4% from Rs. 10.48 crore in September 2021.

    Centum Electron shares closed at 673.70 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 47.85% returns over the last 6 months and 13.08% over the last 12 months.

    Centum Electronics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations104.5898.0081.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations104.5898.0081.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials82.2166.1063.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-14.27-4.85-14.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.6217.8117.03
    Depreciation4.064.034.13
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.6512.928.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.691.992.85
    Other Income0.991.413.49
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.303.406.35
    Interest3.743.303.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.430.102.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.430.102.88
    Tax-0.960.110.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.48-0.012.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.48-0.012.39
    Equity Share Capital12.8912.8812.88
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.92-0.011.86
    Diluted EPS-1.92-0.011.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.92-0.011.86
    Diluted EPS-1.92-0.011.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

