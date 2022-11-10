Centum Electron Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 104.58 crore, up 27.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 104.58 crore in September 2022 up 27.86% from Rs. 81.80 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.48 crore in September 2022 down 203.51% from Rs. 2.39 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.36 crore in September 2022 down 58.4% from Rs. 10.48 crore in September 2021.

Centum Electron shares closed at 673.70 on November 09, 2022 (NSE) and has given 47.85% returns over the last 6 months and 13.08% over the last 12 months.