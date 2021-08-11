MARKET NEWS

Buy Motherson Sumi; target of Rs 285: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Motherson Sumi recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 285 in its research report dated August 10, 2021.

August 11, 2021 / 10:08 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Motherson Sumi


Motherson Sumi (MSS)’s 1QFY22 performance was impacted by exogenous factors in all its businesses (COVID in India and supply-side issues in overseas businesses), sharp copper price inflation, and non-recurring expenses at PKC. While the near-term outlook is murky due to supply chain uncertainties, MSS is well-positioned to benefit from cyclical recovery in its key businesses as well as from the strong order book and improving efficiencies in SMRPBV.


Outlook


We cut our FY22E EPS estimates by 8%/3%, factoring in headwinds from the semiconductor shortage as well as copper cost inflation. Maintain Buy, with TP of INR285 (Sep’23-based SOTP).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Aug 11, 2021 10:08 pm

