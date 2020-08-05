Butterfly Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 76.76 crore, down 49.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances are:
Net Sales at Rs 76.76 crore in June 2020 down 49.53% from Rs. 152.08 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.61 crore in June 2020 down 493.57% from Rs. 2.19 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2020 down 132.08% from Rs. 11.94 crore in June 2019.
Butterfly shares closed at 121.55 on August 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given -44.00% returns over the last 6 months and -17.65% over the last 12 months.
|Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|76.76
|110.65
|152.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|76.76
|110.65
|152.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.12
|54.46
|73.90
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.22
|18.91
|22.07
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|14.56
|-11.78
|-7.29
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.43
|18.17
|18.37
|Depreciation
|3.70
|3.58
|3.75
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.46
|35.39
|33.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.73
|-8.10
|8.00
|Other Income
|0.20
|0.52
|0.19
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.53
|-7.58
|8.19
|Interest
|5.70
|6.09
|5.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-13.23
|-13.67
|2.24
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-13.23
|-13.67
|2.24
|Tax
|-4.62
|-5.97
|0.05
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.61
|-7.71
|2.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.61
|-7.71
|2.19
|Equity Share Capital
|17.88
|17.88
|17.88
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.92
|-4.27
|1.17
|Diluted EPS
|-4.92
|-4.27
|1.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.92
|-4.27
|1.17
|Diluted EPS
|-4.92
|-4.27
|1.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 5, 2020 07:11 pm