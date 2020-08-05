172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|butterfly-standalone-june-2020-net-sales-at-rs-76-76-crore-down-49-53-y-o-y-5651111.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 05, 2020 07:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Butterfly Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 76.76 crore, down 49.53% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances are:

Net Sales at Rs 76.76 crore in June 2020 down 49.53% from Rs. 152.08 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.61 crore in June 2020 down 493.57% from Rs. 2.19 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2020 down 132.08% from Rs. 11.94 crore in June 2019.

Butterfly shares closed at 121.55 on August 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given -44.00% returns over the last 6 months and -17.65% over the last 12 months.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations76.76110.65152.08
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations76.76110.65152.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials23.1254.4673.90
Purchase of Traded Goods6.2218.9122.07
Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.56-11.78-7.29
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost13.4318.1718.37
Depreciation3.703.583.75
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses23.4635.3933.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.73-8.108.00
Other Income0.200.520.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.53-7.588.19
Interest5.706.095.95
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-13.23-13.672.24
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-13.23-13.672.24
Tax-4.62-5.970.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.61-7.712.19
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.61-7.712.19
Equity Share Capital17.8817.8817.88
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.92-4.271.17
Diluted EPS-4.92-4.271.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-4.92-4.271.17
Diluted EPS-4.92-4.271.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Aug 5, 2020 07:11 pm

tags #Butterfly #Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances #Domestic Appliances #Earnings First-Cut #Results

