Butterfly Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 76.76 crore, down 49.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.76 crore in June 2020 down 49.53% from Rs. 152.08 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.61 crore in June 2020 down 493.57% from Rs. 2.19 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2020 down 132.08% from Rs. 11.94 crore in June 2019.

Butterfly shares closed at 121.55 on August 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given -44.00% returns over the last 6 months and -17.65% over the last 12 months.