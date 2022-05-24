Burnpur Cement Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.17 crore, up 11.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 48.17 crore in March 2022 up 11.49% from Rs. 43.20 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.96 crore in March 2022 down 6.85% from Rs. 15.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2022 up 40.67% from Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2021.

Burnpur Cement shares closed at 5.92 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 87.34% returns over the last 6 months and 63.09% over the last 12 months.