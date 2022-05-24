Burnpur Cement Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 48.17 crore, up 11.49% Y-o-Y
May 24, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Burnpur Cement are:
Net Sales at Rs 48.17 crore in March 2022 up 11.49% from Rs. 43.20 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.96 crore in March 2022 down 6.85% from Rs. 15.87 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2022 up 40.67% from Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2021.
Burnpur Cement shares closed at 5.92 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 87.34% returns over the last 6 months and 63.09% over the last 12 months.
|Burnpur Cement
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|48.17
|35.72
|43.20
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|48.17
|35.72
|43.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|37.85
|39.85
|35.39
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.05
|2.13
|-0.78
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.60
|1.56
|1.60
|Depreciation
|2.78
|2.78
|2.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.85
|24.92
|5.95
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.14
|-35.52
|-1.76
|Other Income
|0.02
|46.68
|1.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.16
|11.17
|-0.69
|Interest
|16.83
|16.25
|14.75
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-16.67
|-5.09
|-15.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Tax
|-16.67
|-5.09
|-15.44
|Tax
|0.28
|0.30
|0.43
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-16.96
|-5.39
|-15.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-16.96
|-5.39
|-15.87
|Equity Share Capital
|86.12
|86.12
|86.12
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.97
|-0.63
|-1.84
|Diluted EPS
|-1.97
|-0.63
|-1.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.97
|-0.63
|-1.84
|Diluted EPS
|-1.97
|-0.63
|-1.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
