Burnpur Cement Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.85 crore, down 25.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.85 crore in March 2020 down 25.69% from Rs. 24.02 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 125.02 crore in March 2020 down 3909.47% from Rs. 3.12 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2020 up 46.94% from Rs. 0.49 crore in March 2019.

Burnpur Cement shares closed at 1.90 on June 25, 2020 (NSE) and has given 31.03% returns over the last 6 months and -9.52% over the last 12 months.