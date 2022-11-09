English
    Bombay Dyeing Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 745.22 crore, up 50.38% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:55 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 745.22 crore in September 2022 up 50.38% from Rs. 495.56 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 93.07 crore in September 2022 up 0.35% from Rs. 93.40 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.71 crore in September 2022 up 6.56% from Rs. 41.02 crore in September 2021.

    Bombay Dyeing shares closed at 84.75 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given -23.61% returns over the last 6 months and -10.27% over the last 12 months.

    Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations745.22606.37495.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations745.22606.37495.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials357.72340.88291.59
    Purchase of Traded Goods10.1210.040.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks178.4885.7158.12
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.3016.4715.28
    Depreciation7.997.918.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses171.46140.55103.81
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.154.8118.45
    Other Income35.5739.9614.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.7244.7732.76
    Interest128.60120.79140.24
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-92.88-76.02-107.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-92.88-76.02-107.48
    Tax0.190.83-14.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-93.07-76.85-93.40
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-93.07-76.85-93.40
    Equity Share Capital41.3141.3141.31
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.51-3.72-4.52
    Diluted EPS-4.51-3.72-4.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-4.51-3.72-4.52
    Diluted EPS-4.51-3.72-4.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Bombay Dyeing #Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Processing
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:50 am