English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    BLACK BOX Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 84.28 crore, up 3.2% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 12:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BLACK BOX are:

    Net Sales at Rs 84.28 crore in June 2023 up 3.2% from Rs. 81.67 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2023 down 125.91% from Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2023 down 38.83% from Rs. 4.97 crore in June 2022.

    BLACK BOX shares closed at 221.65 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 91.32% returns over the last 6 months and 70.63% over the last 12 months.

    BLACK BOX
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations84.2896.9681.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations84.2896.9681.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods39.4138.7236.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.466.480.20
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost13.7310.4810.76
    Depreciation1.731.801.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.3042.6329.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.57-3.153.36
    Other Income0.740.740.26
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.31-2.413.62
    Interest1.772.491.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.46-4.901.82
    Exceptional Items---0.18--
    P/L Before Tax-0.46-5.081.82
    Tax0.040.02-0.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.50-5.101.93
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.50-5.101.93
    Equity Share Capital33.5833.5833.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.300.12
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.300.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.03-0.300.12
    Diluted EPS-0.03-0.300.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #black box #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 12:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!