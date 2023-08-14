BLACK BOX Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 84.28 crore, up 3.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 84.28 crore in June 2023 up 3.2% from Rs. 81.67 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2023 down 125.91% from Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.04 crore in June 2023 down 38.83% from Rs. 4.97 crore in June 2022.

BLACK BOX shares closed at 221.65 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 91.32% returns over the last 6 months and 70.63% over the last 12 months.