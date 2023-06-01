Birla Capital Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore, down 12.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.02 crore in March 2023 down 12.36% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in March 2023 up 1833.33% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2023 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2022.

Birla Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.00 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.00 in March 2022.

Birla Capital shares closed at 0.20 on November 05, 2018 (BSE)