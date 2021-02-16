Binny Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.84 crore, up 7421.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.84 crore in December 2020 up 7421.34% from Rs. 0.09 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2020 up 62.02% from Rs. 1.44 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.46 crore in December 2020 up 83.3% from Rs. 8.98 crore in December 2019.

Binny shares closed at 91.90 on February 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given -32.92% returns over the last 6 months and 5.63% over the last 12 months.