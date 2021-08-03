Bharti Airtel Q1 results: Net profit comes in at Rs 284 crore, revenue at Rs 26,854 crore

The company's 4G customer base grew by 4.61 crore year-on-year (YoY) to reach 18.44 crore, which is 57 percent of the overall customer base.

Bharti Airtel on August 3 posted consolidated net income (after exceptional items) for the quarter ended June 2021(Q1FY22) at Rs 284 crore, which was below the market expectations.

A CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the number to the tune of Rs 350 crore. In Q1FY21, the company had posted a loss of Rs 15,933 crore.

Revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 26,854 crore, above the estimates of CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 25,834 crore.

EBITDA stood at Rs 13,189 crore while the EBITDA margin was 49.1 percent during the quarter under review.

CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated EBITDA at Rs 12,374 crore and EBITDA margin at 47.9 percent.

"Our consolidated revenues at 26,854 crores grew by Rs 1,106 crore over the last quarter representing a sequential growth of 4.3 percent while EBITDA margins improved from 48.9 percent to 49.1 percent," said Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, India & South Asia, Bharti Airtel.

"While our wireless revenue was impacted by the COVID lockdown induced slowdown in terms of device shipments and a financial squeeze at the lower end of the market, our overall performance reflected the resilience and strength of our portfolio," said Vittal.

The company saw a 14.8 percent YoY rise in the Indian consumer base during the quarter while the Africa market's consumer base grew 8.4 percent YoY. However, the South Asia consumer base de-grew 1.5 percent YoY. Overall, the customer base of the company rose 13 percent YoY.

Mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) improved to Rs 146 against Rs 138 in Q1FY21 on a comparable basis. Monthly mobile data consumption per customer came at 18.5 GBs, up 13.7 percent YoY.

The company said it registered the highest-ever customer additions of 2,85,000 in the home business in Q1FY22. Digital TV business added 2,82,000 customers, base increased to 1.8 crore in Q1FY22.