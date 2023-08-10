English
    Bharat Parenter Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 69.91 crore, up 167.96% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 01:37 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bharat Parenterals Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 69.91 crore in June 2023 up 167.96% from Rs. 26.09 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.89 crore in June 2023 up 612.68% from Rs. 1.25 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.35 crore in June 2023 up 312.36% from Rs. 3.48 crore in June 2022.

    Bharat Parenter EPS has increased to Rs. 15.40 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.16 in June 2022.

    Bharat Parenter shares closed at 471.15 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 32.72% returns over the last 6 months and 41.02% over the last 12 months.

    Bharat Parenterals Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations69.9150.9726.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations69.9150.9726.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials46.1337.7124.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.140.021.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.80-7.91-9.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.244.903.52
    Depreciation1.511.431.54
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.719.664.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.985.160.40
    Other Income2.866.961.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.8412.121.94
    Interest0.880.800.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax11.9611.321.68
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax11.9611.321.68
    Tax3.072.030.43
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities8.899.291.25
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period8.899.291.25
    Equity Share Capital5.775.775.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.4016.192.16
    Diluted EPS15.4019.162.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS15.4016.192.16
    Diluted EPS15.4019.162.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 01:22 pm

