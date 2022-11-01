Bhagyanagar Pro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 40% Y-o-Y
November 01, 2022 / 01:37 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bhagyanagar Properties are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 40% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 148.95% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 109.09% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.
Bhagyanagar Pro shares closed at 40.45 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.62% returns over the last 6 months and 30.06% over the last 12 months.
|Bhagyanagar Properties
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.03
|2.90
|0.02
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.03
|2.90
|0.02
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.22
|0.15
|0.19
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.01
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.15
|0.17
|0.05
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.37
|2.58
|-0.25
|Other Income
|0.33
|0.25
|0.33
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|2.83
|0.08
|Interest
|--
|0.03
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.04
|2.80
|0.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.04
|2.80
|0.08
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.04
|2.80
|0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.04
|2.80
|0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|6.40
|6.40
|6.40
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.88
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.88
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.88
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|--
|0.88
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited