Bhagyanagar Pro Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore, up 40% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.03 crore in September 2022 up 40% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 148.95% from Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 109.09% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2021.

Bhagyanagar Pro shares closed at 40.45 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.62% returns over the last 6 months and 30.06% over the last 12 months.