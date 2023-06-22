BF Utilities Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.05 crore, down 35.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.05 crore in March 2023 down 35.09% from Rs. 3.15 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2023 down 129.89% from Rs. 3.41 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2023 down 109.36% from Rs. 5.66 crore in March 2022.

BF Utilities shares closed at 381.45 on June 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.77% returns over the last 6 months and 36.09% over the last 12 months.