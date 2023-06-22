BF Utilities Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.05 crore, down 35.09% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BF Utilities are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.05 crore in March 2023 down 35.09% from Rs. 3.15 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2023 down 129.89% from Rs. 3.41 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2023 down 109.36% from Rs. 5.66 crore in March 2022.
BF Utilities shares closed at 381.45 on June 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.77% returns over the last 6 months and 36.09% over the last 12 months.
|BF Utilities
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.05
|2.96
|3.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.05
|2.96
|3.15
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.00
|0.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.39
|0.39
|0.33
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.18
|0.18
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.72
|3.04
|2.54
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.24
|-0.64
|0.09
|Other Income
|0.53
|7.34
|5.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.71
|6.70
|5.48
|Interest
|--
|--
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.71
|6.70
|5.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.71
|6.70
|5.45
|Tax
|0.31
|0.78
|2.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.02
|5.92
|3.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.02
|5.92
|3.41
|Equity Share Capital
|18.83
|18.83
|18.83
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|1.57
|0.91
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|1.57
|0.91
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|1.57
|0.91
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|1.57
|0.91
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited