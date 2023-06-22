English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    BF Utilities Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.05 crore, down 35.09% Y-o-Y

    June 22, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BF Utilities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.05 crore in March 2023 down 35.09% from Rs. 3.15 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2023 down 129.89% from Rs. 3.41 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2023 down 109.36% from Rs. 5.66 crore in March 2022.

    BF Utilities shares closed at 381.45 on June 21, 2023 (NSE) and has given -0.77% returns over the last 6 months and 36.09% over the last 12 months.

    BF Utilities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.052.963.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.052.963.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks--0.000.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.390.390.33
    Depreciation0.180.180.18
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.723.042.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.24-0.640.09
    Other Income0.537.345.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.716.705.48
    Interest----0.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.716.705.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.716.705.45
    Tax0.310.782.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.025.923.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.025.923.41
    Equity Share Capital18.8318.8318.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.271.570.91
    Diluted EPS-0.271.570.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.271.570.91
    Diluted EPS-0.271.570.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #BF Utilities #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
    first published: Jun 22, 2023 09:31 am