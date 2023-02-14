English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    BF Utilities Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.96 crore, down 26.56% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 10:33 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for BF Utilities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.96 crore in December 2022 down 26.56% from Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.92 crore in December 2022 up 625.67% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2022 up 352.63% from Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2021.

    BF Utilities EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2021.

    BF Utilities shares closed at 381.10 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.04% returns over the last 6 months and 4.25% over the last 12 months.

    BF Utilities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.967.684.04
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.967.684.04
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.000.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.390.420.32
    Depreciation0.180.180.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.046.412.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.640.670.33
    Other Income7.340.350.57
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.701.020.90
    Interest--0.000.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.701.020.86
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.701.020.86
    Tax0.78-0.050.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.921.070.82
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.921.070.82
    Equity Share Capital18.8318.8318.83
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.570.280.22
    Diluted EPS1.570.280.22
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.570.280.22
    Diluted EPS1.570.280.22
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #BF Utilities #Earnings First-Cut #Power - Generation & Distribution #Results
    first published: Feb 14, 2023 10:22 am