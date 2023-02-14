BF Utilities Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.96 crore, down 26.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.96 crore in December 2022 down 26.56% from Rs. 4.04 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.92 crore in December 2022 up 625.67% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.88 crore in December 2022 up 352.63% from Rs. 1.52 crore in December 2021.

BF Utilities EPS has increased to Rs. 1.57 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.22 in December 2021.

BF Utilities shares closed at 381.10 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.04% returns over the last 6 months and 4.25% over the last 12 months.