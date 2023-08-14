BF Investment Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.84 crore, up 30.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.84 crore in June 2023 up 30.22% from Rs. 4.49 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.76 crore in June 2023 up 35.51% from Rs. 2.77 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.08 crore in June 2023 up 28.61% from Rs. 3.95 crore in June 2022.

BF Investment EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.74 in June 2022.

BF Investment shares closed at 408.05 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.38% returns over the last 6 months and 41.14% over the last 12 months.