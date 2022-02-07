Bannariamman Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 714.31 crore, up 57.59% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 714.31 crore in December 2021 up 57.59% from Rs. 453.26 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.54 crore in December 2021 down 7.47% from Rs. 31.93 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 66.68 crore in December 2021 down 2.04% from Rs. 68.07 crore in December 2020.

Bannariamman EPS has decreased to Rs. 23.56 in December 2021 from Rs. 25.46 in December 2020.

Bannariamman shares closed at 2,887.65 on February 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 51.93% returns over the last 6 months and 83.90% over the last 12 months.