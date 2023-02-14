English
    Bangalore Fort Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.53 crore, up 173.77% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 03:31 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bangalore Fort Farms are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.53 crore in December 2022 up 173.77% from Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 39.48% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

    Bangalore Fort shares closed at 18.50 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.25% returns over the last 6 months and -9.54% over the last 12 months.

    Bangalore Fort Farms
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.532.092.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.532.092.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.341.843.42
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.130.06-1.01
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.030.02
    Depreciation0.040.050.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.120.170.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.14-0.070.12
    Other Income--0.170.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.140.110.13
    Interest0.080.060.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.060.050.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.060.050.08
    Tax0.090.020.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.030.03-0.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.030.03-0.05
    Equity Share Capital4.804.804.80
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.08-0.10
    Diluted EPS-0.010.08-0.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.08-0.10
    Diluted EPS-0.010.08-0.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

