Bangalore Fort Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.53 crore, up 173.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.53 crore in December 2022 up 173.77% from Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 39.48% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

Bangalore Fort shares closed at 18.50 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.25% returns over the last 6 months and -9.54% over the last 12 months.