Bangalore Fort Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.53 crore, up 173.77% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Bangalore Fort Farms are:
Net Sales at Rs 7.53 crore in December 2022 up 173.77% from Rs. 2.75 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 up 39.48% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2022 up 0% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.
Bangalore Fort shares closed at 18.50 on February 13, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.25% returns over the last 6 months and -9.54% over the last 12 months.
|Bangalore Fort Farms
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|7.53
|2.09
|2.75
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|7.53
|2.09
|2.75
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.34
|1.84
|3.42
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.13
|0.06
|-1.01
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.02
|0.03
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.05
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.12
|0.17
|0.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.14
|-0.07
|0.12
|Other Income
|--
|0.17
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.14
|0.11
|0.13
|Interest
|0.08
|0.06
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.06
|0.05
|0.08
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.06
|0.05
|0.08
|Tax
|0.09
|0.02
|0.13
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.03
|0.03
|-0.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.03
|0.03
|-0.05
|Equity Share Capital
|4.80
|4.80
|4.80
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.08
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.08
|-0.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.08
|-0.10
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.08
|-0.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited