    Balmer Invest Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 594.39 crore, down 8.45% Y-o-Y

    August 09, 2023 / 01:07 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Balmer Lawrie Investment are:

    Net Sales at Rs 594.39 crore in June 2023 down 8.45% from Rs. 649.27 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 57.30 crore in June 2023 up 1.92% from Rs. 56.22 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 76.87 crore in June 2023 up 8.68% from Rs. 70.73 crore in June 2022.

    Balmer Invest EPS has increased to Rs. 16.61 in June 2023 from Rs. 16.00 in June 2022.

    Balmer Invest shares closed at 419.20 on August 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.19% returns over the last 6 months and 4.94% over the last 12 months.

    Balmer Lawrie Investment
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations594.39610.36649.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations594.39610.36649.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials383.47382.14471.66
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.84--4.72
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.786.45-18.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost58.4079.2060.43
    Depreciation14.8614.3814.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies--22.20--
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses69.2165.7968.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.8340.1948.31
    Other Income10.1817.288.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax62.0157.4756.65
    Interest6.274.514.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax55.7452.9751.99
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax55.7452.9751.99
    Tax12.5926.4611.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities43.1526.5140.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period43.1526.5140.51
    Minority Interest---15.73--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates14.1517.4715.71
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates57.3028.2556.22
    Equity Share Capital22.2022.2022.20
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.6112.7316.00
    Diluted EPS16.6112.7316.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS16.6112.7316.00
    Diluted EPS16.6112.7316.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 9, 2023 01:00 pm

