Astec Life Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 126.97 crore, down 53.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 126.97 crore in March 2023 down 53.32% from Rs. 271.98 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.98 crore in March 2023 down 111.57% from Rs. 43.05 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.98 crore in March 2023 down 88.96% from Rs. 72.26 crore in March 2022.

Astec Life shares closed at 1,351.65 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.64% returns over the last 6 months and -30.71% over the last 12 months.