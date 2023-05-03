English
    Astec Life Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 126.97 crore, down 53.32% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:24 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Astec Lifesciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 126.97 crore in March 2023 down 53.32% from Rs. 271.98 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.98 crore in March 2023 down 111.57% from Rs. 43.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.98 crore in March 2023 down 88.96% from Rs. 72.26 crore in March 2022.

    Astec Life shares closed at 1,351.65 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.64% returns over the last 6 months and -30.71% over the last 12 months.

    Astec Lifesciences
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations126.97117.18271.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations126.97117.18271.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials76.49111.02154.02
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.76-41.3010.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.8611.4016.72
    Depreciation7.768.8010.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.4723.9425.46
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.363.3354.82
    Other Income2.573.796.80
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.227.1261.62
    Interest6.405.883.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.181.2458.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.181.2458.30
    Tax-1.210.3915.24
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.980.8543.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.980.8543.06
    Minority Interest-0.01-0.01-0.01
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-4.980.8443.05
    Equity Share Capital19.6119.6119.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.540.4321.97
    Diluted EPS-2.540.4321.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-2.540.4321.97
    Diluted EPS-2.540.4321.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 3, 2023 11:11 am