Asian Hotel (W) Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 39.34 crore, up 2.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.34 crore in December 2018 up 2.9% from Rs. 38.24 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.81 crore in December 2018 up 57.61% from Rs. 1.78 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.50 crore in December 2018 down 4.8% from Rs. 13.13 crore in December 2017.

Asian Hotel (W) EPS has increased to Rs. 2.41 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.52 in December 2017.

Asian Hotel (W) shares closed at 319.85 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given 7.44% returns over the last 6 months and 25.43% over the last 12 months.