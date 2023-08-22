Asia Capital Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore, up 24.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.13 crore in June 2023 up 24.49% from Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 down 25.99% from Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 down 16.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

Asia Capital EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2022.

Asia Capital shares closed at 16.55 on March 07, 2022 (BSE)