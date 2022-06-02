Ashnisha Indust Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.90 crore, down 49.82% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Ashnisha Industries Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.90 crore in March 2022 down 49.82% from Rs. 5.79 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2022 up 1113.24% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.40 crore in March 2022 up 976.92% from Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2021.
Ashnisha Indust EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in March 2021.
|Ashnisha Industries Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.90
|2.65
|5.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.90
|2.65
|5.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.98
|2.03
|1.62
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|0.20
|3.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.04
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.25
|0.29
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.95
|0.33
|1.54
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.38
|-0.24
|-0.58
|Other Income
|1.54
|0.74
|0.64
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.15
|0.49
|0.06
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.15
|0.49
|-0.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.15
|0.49
|-0.03
|Tax
|0.81
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.34
|0.49
|-0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.34
|0.49
|-0.03
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|0.34
|0.49
|-0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|3.02
|3.02
|3.02
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.14
|1.62
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|1.14
|1.62
|-0.11
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.14
|1.62
|-0.11
|Diluted EPS
|1.14
|1.62
|-0.11
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited