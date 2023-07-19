English
    Artson Engg Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.89 crore, up 12% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Artson Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 41.89 crore in June 2023 up 12% from Rs. 37.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2023 up 121.07% from Rs. 4.89 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.91 crore in June 2023 up 335.54% from Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2022.

    Artson Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.33 in June 2022.

    Artson Engg shares closed at 97.48 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.13% returns over the last 6 months and 32.90% over the last 12 months.

    Artson Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations41.8929.3037.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations41.8929.3037.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials13.6117.1714.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.61-6.03-1.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.673.453.32
    Depreciation0.350.330.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.1021.7722.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.54-7.39-2.00
    Other Income0.020.770.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.56-6.62-1.95
    Interest2.742.602.45
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.82-9.22-4.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.82-9.22-4.40
    Tax-0.210.740.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.03-9.96-4.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.03-9.96-4.89
    Equity Share Capital3.693.693.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.28-2.70-1.33
    Diluted EPS0.28-2.70-1.33
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.28-2.70-1.33
    Diluted EPS0.28-2.70-1.33
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Artson Engg #Artson Engineering #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Results
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:11 am

