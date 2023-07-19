Artson Engg Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 41.89 crore, up 12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.89 crore in June 2023 up 12% from Rs. 37.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2023 up 121.07% from Rs. 4.89 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.91 crore in June 2023 up 335.54% from Rs. 1.66 crore in June 2022.

Artson Engg EPS has increased to Rs. 0.28 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.33 in June 2022.

Artson Engg shares closed at 97.48 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.13% returns over the last 6 months and 32.90% over the last 12 months.