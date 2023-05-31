English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Arshiya Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.11 crore, down 14.91% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:03 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arshiya are:

    Net Sales at Rs 33.11 crore in March 2023 down 14.91% from Rs. 38.91 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 88.60 crore in March 2023 down 114.72% from Rs. 601.83 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.04 crore in March 2023 down 102.95% from Rs. 102.97 crore in March 2022.

    Arshiya shares closed at 5.90 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -46.36% returns over the last 6 months and -71.84% over the last 12 months.

    Arshiya
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations33.1137.1138.91
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations33.1137.1138.91
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.575.685.84
    Depreciation18.4720.1018.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies16.82----
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.4118.7121.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-27.16-7.37-6.49
    Other Income5.651.9991.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-21.51-5.3884.65
    Interest67.0945.48-30.22
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-88.60-50.86114.87
    Exceptional Items----489.89
    P/L Before Tax-88.60-50.86604.76
    Tax0.00---0.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-88.60-50.86604.78
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.00-0.01-2.95
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-88.60-50.87601.83
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-88.60-50.87601.83
    Equity Share Capital52.7052.7052.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.36-1.9322.95
    Diluted EPS-3.36-1.9322.95
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-3.36-1.9322.95
    Diluted EPS-3.36-1.9322.95
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Arshiya #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Transport & Logistics
    first published: May 31, 2023 02:44 pm