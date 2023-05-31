Arshiya Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.11 crore, down 14.91% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arshiya are:
Net Sales at Rs 33.11 crore in March 2023 down 14.91% from Rs. 38.91 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 88.60 crore in March 2023 down 114.72% from Rs. 601.83 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.04 crore in March 2023 down 102.95% from Rs. 102.97 crore in March 2022.
Arshiya shares closed at 5.90 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -46.36% returns over the last 6 months and -71.84% over the last 12 months.
|Arshiya
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|33.11
|37.11
|38.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|33.11
|37.11
|38.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.57
|5.68
|5.84
|Depreciation
|18.47
|20.10
|18.32
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|16.82
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.41
|18.71
|21.23
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-27.16
|-7.37
|-6.49
|Other Income
|5.65
|1.99
|91.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-21.51
|-5.38
|84.65
|Interest
|67.09
|45.48
|-30.22
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-88.60
|-50.86
|114.87
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|489.89
|P/L Before Tax
|-88.60
|-50.86
|604.76
|Tax
|0.00
|--
|-0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-88.60
|-50.86
|604.78
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.00
|-0.01
|-2.95
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-88.60
|-50.87
|601.83
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-88.60
|-50.87
|601.83
|Equity Share Capital
|52.70
|52.70
|52.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.36
|-1.93
|22.95
|Diluted EPS
|-3.36
|-1.93
|22.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.36
|-1.93
|22.95
|Diluted EPS
|-3.36
|-1.93
|22.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited