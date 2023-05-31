Arshiya Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 33.11 crore, down 14.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.11 crore in March 2023 down 14.91% from Rs. 38.91 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 88.60 crore in March 2023 down 114.72% from Rs. 601.83 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.04 crore in March 2023 down 102.95% from Rs. 102.97 crore in March 2022.

Arshiya shares closed at 5.90 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -46.36% returns over the last 6 months and -71.84% over the last 12 months.