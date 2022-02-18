Arshiya Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 36.93 crore, down 32.04% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2022 / 05:09 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Arshiya are:
Net Sales at Rs 36.93 crore in December 2021 down 32.04% from Rs. 54.34 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.15 crore in December 2021 up 39.08% from Rs. 105.31 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.80 crore in December 2021 up 1.35% from Rs. 21.51 crore in December 2020.
Arshiya shares closed at 36.85 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)
|Arshiya
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|36.93
|38.49
|54.34
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|36.93
|38.49
|54.34
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.41
|6.40
|6.29
|Depreciation
|18.20
|27.88
|28.96
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.33
|10.96
|28.60
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.99
|-6.76
|-9.52
|Other Income
|1.61
|1.88
|2.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.60
|-4.88
|-7.45
|Interest
|65.63
|102.76
|97.41
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-62.04
|-107.64
|-104.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-62.04
|-107.64
|-104.86
|Tax
|0.03
|-0.20
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-62.07
|-107.44
|-104.92
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-2.08
|-2.24
|-0.39
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-64.15
|-109.69
|-105.31
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-64.15
|-109.69
|-105.31
|Equity Share Capital
|52.46
|52.46
|51.62
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.45
|-4.19
|-4.08
|Diluted EPS
|-2.45
|-4.19
|-3.99
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.45
|-4.19
|-4.08
|Diluted EPS
|-2.45
|-4.19
|-3.99
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited