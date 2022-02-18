Arshiya Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 36.93 crore, down 32.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.93 crore in December 2021 down 32.04% from Rs. 54.34 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.15 crore in December 2021 up 39.08% from Rs. 105.31 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.80 crore in December 2021 up 1.35% from Rs. 21.51 crore in December 2020.

Arshiya shares closed at 36.85 on February 17, 2022 (NSE)