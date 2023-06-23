English
    Arfin India Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 151.89 crore, down 4.4% Y-o-Y

    June 23, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arfin India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 151.89 crore in March 2023 down 4.4% from Rs. 158.87 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.59 crore in March 2023 down 17.37% from Rs. 3.14 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.27 crore in March 2023 up 8.67% from Rs. 7.61 crore in March 2022.

    Arfin India EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.16 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.97 in March 2022.

    Arfin India shares closed at 30.56 on June 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 18.45% returns over the last 6 months and 109.17% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations151.89120.27158.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations151.89120.27158.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials128.24101.19131.68
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.28-1.533.72
    Power & Fuel3.013.393.88
    Employees Cost2.302.022.10
    Depreciation0.880.890.84
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.258.6710.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.935.635.68
    Other Income1.450.221.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.395.856.77
    Interest4.343.473.49
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.052.383.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.052.383.28
    Tax0.460.010.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.592.383.14
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.592.383.14
    Equity Share Capital15.8915.8915.89
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.160.151.97
    Diluted EPS0.160.151.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.160.151.97
    Diluted EPS0.160.151.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 23, 2023 09:00 am