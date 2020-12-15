Arcotech Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.13 crore, down 76.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.13 crore in September 2020 down 76.47% from Rs. 30.30 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.98 crore in September 2020 up 50.2% from Rs. 12.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2020 up 61.3% from Rs. 2.30 crore in September 2019.

Arcotech shares closed at 2.90 on December 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given 26.09% returns over the last 6 months and 45.00% over the last 12 months.