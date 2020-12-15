MARKET NEWS

Arcotech Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.13 crore, down 76.47% Y-o-Y

December 15, 2020 / 11:40 AM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arcotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.13 crore in September 2020 down 76.47% from Rs. 30.30 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.98 crore in September 2020 up 50.2% from Rs. 12.00 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2020 up 61.3% from Rs. 2.30 crore in September 2019.

Arcotech shares closed at 2.90 on December 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given 26.09% returns over the last 6 months and 45.00% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations7.130.0030.30
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations7.130.0030.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials7.090.0013.04
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.12--18.56
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.220.130.71
Depreciation2.772.772.77
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.590.380.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.66-3.28-5.54
Other Income0.010.060.47
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.66-3.22-5.07
Interest5.485.4110.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-9.14-8.63-15.55
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-9.14-8.63-15.55
Tax-3.16-3.04-3.55
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-5.98-5.59-12.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-5.98-5.59-12.00
Equity Share Capital21.0021.0021.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.57-0.53-1.14
Diluted EPS-0.57-0.53-1.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.57-0.53-1.14
Diluted EPS-0.57-0.53-1.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Arcotech #Earnings First-Cut #Metals - Non Ferrous #Results
first published: Dec 15, 2020 11:33 am

